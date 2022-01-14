Norfolk police to hold briefing on illegal gun sales, share new data Friday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police will address illegal gun sales and their impact on our community in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Larry Boone and Charlie Patterson, an ATF special agent in charge at the Washington field office, will hold the briefing a 1 p.m.

This comes as police are expected to release a study about guns in the Mermaid City in the last year.

Police want to prevent guns from getting into the hands of those with felony or violent misdemeanor charges, or gang ties. Data shows in 2020, 75% of guns recovered in Norfolk were not with the original owner.

Some of those guns may have been used in the most violent shootings.

Chief Boone will discuss those illegal gun sales and how the department will focus on certain “hot spot” neighborhoods. In 2020, Norfolk had the highest number of recovered guns in the seven Hampton Roads cities.

The presentation will also go over how most of these neighborhoods are in need of assistance, having been marginalized for decades, strategically underfunded and neglected.

Now the department will look to partner with more community engagement programs such as mentor and tutor groups, as gun violence is not only a public safety issue, but a public health issue.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding will be at the news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch live here online.