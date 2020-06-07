Norfolk Police: Suspicious package found Saturday evening not a threat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a reported suspicious package found last night was not a threat.

Report of the package came around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Redgate Avenue.

After arriving, officers found the suspicious package and called for the Norfolk Police Bomb Squad to investigate.

Following the investigation, officials found the package to not be a threat.

The Norfolk Fire Marshals are currently handling the investigation.

No further information has been released.

Latest Posts