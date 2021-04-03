Norfolk Police surprise former officer with ALS by doing a drive-by salute

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police tweeted a video on Friday sharing a surprise drive-by salute to a former officer diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Officer Michael “Sully” Sullivan served the Norfolk area for 20 years. From being a patrol officer, an academy instructor and a SWAT team member, Ofc. Sullivan had done a lot for his community.

In 2018, coworkers say he was diagnosed with ALS, but it hasn’t stopped him from being the warrior they all love and cherish.

On Friday, Norfolk Police tweeted a video of a drive-by salute at the National Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 building.

#NorfolkPD, friends, and family gathered at the Norfolk @GLFOP Lodge 3 to surprise NPD Officer Michael “Sully” Sullivan with a drive by salute! pic.twitter.com/JfygOuDRa2 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 3, 2021

“Sully, we want you and your family to know that we love you and will ALWAYS be here for you,” added the police department’s Twitter.

