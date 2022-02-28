Norfolk police still looking for Chesapeake man missing since 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are still looking for a missing man who was last seen at a local hospital in 2020.

30-year-old Chesapeake resident Brett M. Akers was last seen on security footage in the area of Fort Norfolk Plaza on July 1, 2020.

At the time of his disappearance, police say Akers was seen wearing blue hospital scrubs with no shoes after he received medical treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a neck injury.



Akers is approximately 6-foot-tall, 165 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard. Akers is also known to be an avid outdoorsman.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to please call 911.