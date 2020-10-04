Norfolk Police ‘shout out’ to officer for assisting with community event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department took to social media to thank Officer Gray for his part in the Berkley Historical Society’s first drive-in community event.

The event was to honor and give back to residents in the community.

The police department’s thank you was apart of the their “#ShoutoutSaturday” initiate.

#Shoutout to Off. Gray!

He assisted the Berkley Historical Society community event today with a few public safety tools. All appreciated #NorfolkPD Off. Gray’s part in the success of BHS’s first drive-in event to honor residents. Thanks Off. Gray & Lt. Copeland -1st Patrol Div! pic.twitter.com/imt1pQ0SsV — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 3, 2020

In addition to Officer Gray, the department wanted to thank the following:

Lieutenant Copeland of the First Patrol Division, the City of Norfolk, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Norfolk FOP 3 Auxiliary, VisitNorfolk, and Noble Hampton Roads for their service.

Photos provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

For more information on the Berkley Historical Society, visit their website.

