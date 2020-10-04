Norfolk Police ‘shout out’ to officer for assisting with community event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department took to social media to thank Officer Gray for his part in the Berkley Historical Society’s first drive-in community event.
The event was to honor and give back to residents in the community.
The police department’s thank you was apart of the their “#ShoutoutSaturday” initiate.
In addition to Officer Gray, the department wanted to thank the following:
Lieutenant Copeland of the First Patrol Division, the City of Norfolk, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Norfolk FOP 3 Auxiliary, VisitNorfolk, and Noble Hampton Roads for their service.
For more information on the Berkley Historical Society, visit their website.
