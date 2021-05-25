Norfolk police: Shooting that injured 4 early Saturday was a drive-by

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are releasing more details two days after a shooting injured four people on Westminster Avenue in Norfolk.

Police said Tuesday they believe a white car shot at a group of people that was gathered outside in the street in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find three people with gunshots wounds. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and they were all taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, a fourth gunshot victim arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car. Police determined their injuries were also related to the Westminster Avenue shooting.

All four people who were injured sustained graze wounds: two were inside a home, and two were outside when the shooting happened.

Two homes were hit by bullets.

Police are still looking for the car and suspects.