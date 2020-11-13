Norfolk Police seeking to identify two 7-Eleven robbery suspects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Norfolk are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for a recent commercial robbery.

The crime happened on Nov. 10 at the 7-Eleven at 1115 Colonial Avenue. Officers got a call to report to that location shortly after 3 a.m.

According to Norfolk Police, store surveillance cameras showed that the men entered the store and had a weapon on them. They stole some items and fled.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released three images captured from the camera footage. One of the men can be seen wearing a distinctive ball cap, jeans and a grey and blue color-blocked puffer jacket. The other suspect had on a black hooded jacket and jeans.

If you have any information about this robbery, or recognize these suspects please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Latest Posts