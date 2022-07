NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are seeking the community’s help in finding an elderly man suffering from dementia.

According to police, 85-year-old Phillip Rollins was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard. Rollins was wearing a dark gray hat, a brown shirt, and blue jeans.

Police say he suffers from dementia.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

85-year-old Phillip Rollins, (Courtesy – NPD)