Norfolk Police seeking man caught on camera using stolen credit cards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are asking residents’ help in identifying a man who is accused of using stolen credit cards.
Police say the man in the photos has been seen on camera attempting to make multiple purchases using stolen credit cards at various businesses in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
