Norfolk Police seeking driver after hit-and-run leaves 70-year-old pedestrian in critical condition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now seeking the help of the community after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon left a 70-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Police say the 70-year-old man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a silver or grey, sport utility vehicle.



The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical but stable condition.