NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have released details about a car possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monticello Avenue last week.

Police on Wednesday said they are looking for a gray or silver four-door Infiniti sedan with dark tinted windows.

The front of the car and windshield likely have damage, police said.

Anyone who’s seen the car or has information relating to the case should contact law enforcement.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. April 13 in the 1000 block of Monticello Avenue.

Police said 62-year-old Eric Henderson was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe Henderson was crossing the street when he was hit by the car. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.