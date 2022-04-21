NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a bank.
According to officers, the attempted robbery happened around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Virginia Bank located in the 5900 block E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. That’s in the Janaf Shopping Center.
Eyewitnesses say the man entered the bank with a knife and handed a clerk a note.
He left the bank without any money.
No injuries were reported.
Do you know who the man is? Or did you see the incident? If so, call the Crime Line.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.