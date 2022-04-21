NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a bank.

According to officers, the attempted robbery happened around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Virginia Bank located in the 5900 block E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. That’s in the Janaf Shopping Center.

Eyewitnesses say the man entered the bank with a knife and handed a clerk a note.

He left the bank without any money.

Norfolk police seeking attempted bank robbery suspect (photo: Norfolk PD)

No injuries were reported.

Do you know who the man is? Or did you see the incident? If so, call the Crime Line.