UPDATE: 12-year-old girl missing from Norfolk found in VB

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday morning was found safe Thursday night in Virginia Beach.
Police say Juliyonna Johnson was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 8200 block of Simons Drive.
Norfolk Police tweeted she has been found around 10:40 p.m.
