UPDATE: 12-year-old girl missing from Norfolk found in VB

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday morning was found safe Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

Police say Juliyonna Johnson was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 8200 block of Simons Drive.

Norfolk Police tweeted she has been found around 10:40 p.m.

