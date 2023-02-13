NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are searching for two men who broke into a business on Sunday morning.

On February 10, around 3:20 a.m. police responded to the Pitbull Tobacco store at 2200 Colonial Avenue for the report of an alarm call.

When police arrived they found the store had been burglarized.

Detectives saw on security footage that two men were inside the store.

Suspects in Pitbull Tobacco store burglary. (Photo Courtesy: NPD)

If you have any information about this incident or recognize the men in these photos please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.