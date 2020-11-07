Norfolk Police searching for woman, 4-year-old missing since Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her 4-year-old son that were last seen Monday.

Police say Jerron Jackson, 42, was last seen with her 4-year-old son Jacob on Monday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street.

Jackson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

Those who know Jackson or her son’s whereabouts are asked to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

