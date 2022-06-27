NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police want to find the man who broke into two Norfolk businesses.

Officers responded to reports of a commercial burglary in Wards Corner around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. When police arrived, they found the Boost Mobile store located at 7655 Granby St. and the ABC store located at 7550 Granby St. broken into and items had been stolen.

Surveillance footage from both stores show the suspect enter the store and take items before leaving.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips mobile app.