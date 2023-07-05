NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are looking for a wanted suspect in connection with a shooting on East Liberty Street.

On Sunday around 2:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot on the 1000 block of East Liberty Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for serious injuries. She is now listed in stable condition.

Following an investigation, Ashley S. Lewis,26, of Norfolk has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in public.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.