NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Monticello Avenue Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say an unknown man went inside the bank around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.

The man fled the bank before police arrived. They say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and black and white sneakers.

There were no injuries reported from the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.