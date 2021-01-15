Norfolk Police searching for person stealing parts from parked vehicles

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on camera stealing parts from parked vehicles.

On Jan. 10 around 10:30 p.m., police received multiple reports near the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for cars that had parts missing.

The subject and the vehicle they were driving were both caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognizes this man is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.