NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Elizabeth P. Berg, of Norfolk, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Kingston Avenue.

Berg suffers from advanced stages of dementia, police said.

Berg is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds and has gray hair.