NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need the public’s help to find a man with stage 4 cancer who’s been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Brian K. Brinkley, 61, was last seen in the 1000 block of W. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

They add that Brinkley has dementia and stage 4 cancer.

Brinkley is 5’8” and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache/goatee.

If you see him, police want you to call 911.

