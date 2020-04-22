Norfolk police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen getting on a bus on Friday, April 17.

Diana Epperson was last seen getting on a bus on Wood Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Epperson has “emotional disorders” and may need medication, according to the NPD.

Anyone with information about Epperson should call the NPD at (757) 441-5610

