Norfolk police searching for missing 23-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a 23-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday.

Ethan Sabatini, 23, was last seen in the 600 block of Grantham Road on Wednesday. Police did not say what time he was last seen.

He’s about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Police said they are concerned for Sabatini’s well-being.

Anyone who has information or who has seen Sabatini is asked to call 757-441-5610.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.