NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the publics help to locate 18-year-old Owen Ayer.

Police say that Ayer was last seen on Dec. 19 around 10:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Colonial Avenue.

Ayer is described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say that he may be driving a silver 2005 Land Rover with dark black rims, and Virginia tags TPS-6461.

Owen Ayer (Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Detectives say they are concerned for Ayer’s well-being.

If you have any information about Ayer’s location, you are encouraged to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.