Norfolk police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen August 9.

Juliyonna Johnson was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of Simons Drive in the Oakdale area, just southwest of Ocean View.

Johnson is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a black and white hoodie and black and white shoes.

Anyone who’s seen Johnson is asked to call 911.

