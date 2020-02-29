Norfolk Police searching for man who stole two iPhone 11s

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for help identifying a man they believe stole two iPhone 11s from a Verizon Wireless store.

Police say an employee at the Verizon in the MacArthur Center noticed two iPhones were missing around 3 p.m. Feb. 9.

The man believed to have stolen the phones was later seen on surveillance footage at a Walmart in Portsmouth attempting to activate the phones.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the woman he was with should contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.