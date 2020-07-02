Norfolk Police searching for man they say posted neo-Nazi, white supremacist stickers in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for help from the public finding a man they believe posted offensive stickers in Ghent.

Police believe 33-year-old Samuel A. Caskey, a Virginia Beach resident, posted stickers with QR codes that would direct a user to a New York-based blog for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

They were posted on street signs and telephone poles in Ghent starting Jan. 21, 2020 in the 21st Street corridor. There were about 40 stickers found at that time.

Police began investigating those stickers at that time, and worked with the Department of Public Works to quickly remove them.

However, the stickers began appearing once more starting June 6.

Investigation into the recent posting of the stickers led police to Caskey.

“Let me be very clear, discriminatory acts such as this will be thoroughly investigated by the Norfolk Police Department, and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” Police Chief Larry Boone said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

A photo from January shows stickers promoting a hate group blog in Ghent. (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

