Police: Man bitten by homeowner’s dog during burglary arrested in Norfolk

UPDATE: Police announced Thursday that they caught Michael Lacey in the 800 block of B Ave. They say charges are pending for burglary, larceny, assault, escape with force and obstruction.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are looking for a man who fled from an ambulance after being bitten by a homeowner’s dog during a burglary.

Michael Lacey was being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital when he fled from the ambulance near Redgate and Colley avenues, in the Ghent area of the city.

Lacey was bitten by a homeowner’s dog during a burglary, police say.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts with a bandage on his left leg.

Officials urge residents to call 911 if they see him.

Police have not said where the incident took place.