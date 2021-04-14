Norfolk police searching for driver of car wanted in E Little Creek Road homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a four-door, dark-colored sedan is wanted in connection to a February homicide on E. Little Creek Road near Tidewater Drive.
Police released a short clip of surveillance video on Wednesday, which shows the car at a distance.
34-year-old Raymond A. Swift was killed in the homicide just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.