Norfolk police searching for driver of car wanted in E Little Creek Road homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a four-door, dark-colored sedan is wanted in connection to a February homicide on E. Little Creek Road near Tidewater Drive.

Police released a short clip of surveillance video on Wednesday, which shows the car at a distance.

34-year-old Raymond A. Swift was killed in the homicide just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road.

#NPDNews Norfolk Police are searching for vehicle wanted in connection to homicide on E. Little Creek Road. To read more, visit: https://t.co/kJAIqs2ak0



Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5, or call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. @nfvacrimeline pic.twitter.com/QaFYSufa7m — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 14, 2021

