Norfolk police searching for 73-year-old man missing since Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

Wilman A. McLaurin, 73, of Norfolk requires medications for several health conditions, police said.

He frequents the Riverview and Colonial Place neighborhoods of Norfolk.

McLaurin is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has seen him should call 911, police said.