Norfolk police searching for 16-year-old runaway who’s possibly heading to West Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives say they are trying to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Alexis Emory was last seen Sunday in Norfolk around 11:30 a.m. and was spotted later that day in Roanoke, Virginia, near the Visitor’s Center. She is possibly heading to West Virginia.

She’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with short red hair and hazel eyes. She also has braces and is likely carrying a large hiking bag. The Aware Foundation is reporting she may have cut her hair and is possibly going by the name Andrew.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.