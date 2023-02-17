NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for suspects they believe are connected to a string of car larcenies.

According to police, multiple cars were broken into on Feb. 11 around 5:45 p.m. in the Fountain Park Garage, located at 130 Bank St.

Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department

Surveillance video from the garage shows several men on camera.

