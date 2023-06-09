NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for two suspects who used stolen credit cards in Norfolk.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Images obtained by police show the two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a business on May 31 in the 9500 block of Shore Drive. Police say the stolen credit cards are related to an ongoing larceny investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.