Norfolk police search for suspect who stole two cars in one afternoon

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole two cars over a short span of time in Norfolk Tuesday.

The first vehicle was stolen from Norfolk International Airport.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of a crash in the 7000 block of Azalea Garden Road, which is not far from the airport, involving that stolen vehicle. The driver jumped a curb and hit a parked vehicle.

Police say the driver got out of the car and ran to a nearby 7-Eleven and stole another vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information that could help police track down the suspect, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

