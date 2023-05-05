NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a suspect in connection to a restaurant burglary.

According to police, the call for the burglary came in on April 30 around 9 a.m. at the Costa Del Mar, located at 2346 Azalea Garden Rd.

Police search for a suspect in a restaurant burglary in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police say it was reported the the restaurant was broken into overnight and that some items had been stolen.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.