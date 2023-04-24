NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old man dead.

According to police, 23-year-old Cevan O. Pierce is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Cevan O. Pierce (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on April 8 in 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Antonio Wilson with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Wilson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Pierce is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,5000 reward for any information that will lead to Pierce’s arrest.