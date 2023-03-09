NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for who they believe broke into a pediatric office building earlier this month.

According to police, police received reports that a man entered the Tidewater Pediatric Consultants office building on Mar. 4 around 4 a.m.

Surveillance footage of the burglary at Tidewater Pediatric Consultants (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage during the investigation that showed the man outside of the building.

If you have any information about the incident or recognize the man, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.