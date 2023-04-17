Norfolk Police are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of two businesses (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a suspect they say broke into two businesses over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded on Apr. 15 to the Coach House, located at 5103 Colley Ave., and CEO Executive Offices, located at 5215 Colley Ave.

Police received reports that both businesses had been broken into overnight and that some items had been taken and damaged.

In a Facebook post from Coach House, they say the suspect pulled the restaurant’s security system off of the wall and put it under running water.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.