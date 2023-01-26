NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in connection to a catalytic converter theft.

According to police, officers were called on Jan. 23 to the 5300 block of Robin Hood Road for a report of a catalytic converter theft.

Surveillance footage from the store shows that the incident occurred on Jan. 22 around 11:30 a.m.

Video Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department