NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 29.

According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University. Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety.

Keith Anderson (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

If you have any information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.