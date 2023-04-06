NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on March 31.

According to police, Zachariah Nickson was last seen near Norview High School. He is described as being 5’8″, 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Zachariah Nickson (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hoodie with cream and gold coloring on the front, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Police say Nickson suffers from autism and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who has information about Nickson’s whereabout is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at 757-441-5610