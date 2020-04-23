Norfolk police search for man wanted in Dollar Tree robbery

Have you seen this man? Norfolk police believe he robbed a Dollar Tree on April 22, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar Tree on Tuesday.

The man was allegedly armed with a gun when he entered the store at 3230 Tidewater Drive and demanded money from the cash register. The man took the money and fled on food, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest Posts