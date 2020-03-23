Norfolk police search for man accused of trying to rob a 7-Eleven

Norfolk police are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a 7-Eleven on March 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a man who tried to rob a 7-Eleven Sunday night.

Police say the man was armed with a knife when he tried to rob a clerk at the 7-Eleven located at 1511 E. Little Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The man fled the scene without any money and no one was injured, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the P3Tips mobile app.

