NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a suspect they say burglarized a church.
According to police, officers responded on Monday around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a man breaking into the Crossroads Church, located at 1127 Surrey Crescent.
Police were able to capture footage of the suspect.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
