NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a suspect they say burglarized a church.

According to police, officers responded on Monday around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a man breaking into the Crossroads Church, located at 1127 Surrey Crescent.

Police search for church burglary suspect in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police were able to capture footage of the suspect.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.