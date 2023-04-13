NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a man they say broke into three businesses in the Wards Corner neighborhood.
According to police, the following business were impacted by the burgler:
- Guads, located on 7515 Granby Street, on Mar. 25
- Wendy’s, located at 208 E. Little Creek Rd, on Mar. 28
- Lo Botica, located at 7552 Virginian Dr., on Mar. 29
Detectives were able to get surveillance footage that shows a man inside.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
