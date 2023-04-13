NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a man they say broke into three businesses in the Wards Corner neighborhood.

According to police, the following business were impacted by the burgler:

Guads, located on 7515 Granby Street, on Mar. 25

Wendy’s, located at 208 E. Little Creek Rd, on Mar. 28

Lo Botica, located at 7552 Virginian Dr., on Mar. 29

Norfolk police search for a burglary suspect. (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Detectives were able to get surveillance footage that shows a man inside.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.