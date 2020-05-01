Norfolk police search for 53-year-old missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for a woman last seen near the city jail in April.
Aurora Sharp, 53, was last seen in Downtown Norfolk near the city jail on April 21. She is described as having brown hair and eyes, and is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Norfolk police say Sharp suffers from behavioral disorders and needs medication.
Anyone with information about Sharp should call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency line: (757) 441-5610.
