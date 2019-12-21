Norfolk Police say sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting on St. Paul’s Boulevard; injuries unknown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a Norfolk sheriff’s deputy discharged his service weapon Friday after confronting a person he witnessed assaulting others.

It is unknown if there are any injuries stemming from the incident, or if anyone was hit by gunfire.

According to a news release, a Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputy was “working in an off-duty capacity” in the 400 block of St. Pauls Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday when he observed a man armed with a gun assaulting several other people.

Police say the sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and then discharged his service weapon.

The man then fled the area.

It is unknown if he was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.