Man in custody following barricade situation on Diesel Court in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police responded to a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from police around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, the barricade situation occurred in the 6500 block of Diesel Court.

Around 3:50 p.m., police say the incident was resolved peacefully and a man is now in custody.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

No further information has been released.

