Man dies in shooting on Hickory Street in Ocean View

Police investigate a deadly shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street in the Ocean View area on June 22, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Ocean View area of the city.

Norfolk dispatchers say they got a call at 1:16 p.m. for the shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was detained, police say.

No other details are available at this time, but police are investigating.

