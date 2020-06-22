Man dies in shooting on Hickory Street in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Ocean View area of the city.

Norfolk dispatchers say they got a call at 1:16 p.m. for the shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was detained, police say.

No other details are available at this time, but police are investigating.

WAVY TV 10