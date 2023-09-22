NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3:25 p.m.
A man had arrived with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Detectives determined the incident occurred in the 7400 block of Hughart Street around 2:51 p.m.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.