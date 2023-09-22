NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3:25 p.m.

A man had arrived with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Detectives determined the incident occurred in the 7400 block of Hughart Street around 2:51 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.